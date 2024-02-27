Maid to be charged over promoting loan shark services on TikTok

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old maid suspected of promoting an unlicensed moneylending business on social media platform TikTok will be charged in court on Feb 28.

Officers from the Criminial Investigation Department uncovered her identity after investigating more than 10 reports lodged between June and August 2023 about her TikTok account, the police said on Feb 27. They did not state her nationality.

If found guilty of assisting unlicensed moneylending, first-time offenders may be jailed for up to four years, fined between $30,000 and $300,000 and handed up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said those linked to loan sharks will face the full brunt of the law, regardless of their roles.

Migrant workers who have assisted or borrowed money from these illegal moneylenders may also be repatriated and barred from working in Singapore.

The police have partnered with the Ministry of Manpower and other non-government organisations to educate maids about the “severe consequences of getting involved in unlicensed moneylending activities”.

Employers of foreign domestic workers can help by reminding them to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders and not work with or assist unlicensed moneylenders in any way.

The public can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah-Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loan shark activities.