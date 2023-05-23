Magnetic pulse therapy strengthens muscles and prevents frailty, especially for elderly

SINGAPORE – Mrs Yvette Cheak, 73, could not stand for long periods of time after suffering four or five falls in a few years which left her right leg weak and knee swollen.

In 2021, a friend with similar leg issues recommended that she try a painless therapy: Two years earlier, researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) invented a medical device that sends magnetic pulses through the leg to strengthen muscles without the need for her to exercise.

Every week over three months, Mrs Cheak had a session with the Bixeps device, placing her leg inside it for 10 minutes each time.

After just six weeks of therapy, Mrs Cheak noticed that the swelling had reduced and the pain in her leg subsided.

“I could stand up for longer periods and walk better. I can now do daily morning walks for 45 minutes and also have the strength to carry my grandson,” said the retired compliance officer. She has completed three cycles of the three-month therapy to maintain her limb strength, and is now on her fourth cycle.

Explaining how Bixeps (pronounced “biceps”) works, Associate Professor Alfredo Franco-Obregon, principal investigator with the NUS Institute for Health Innovation and Technology (iHealthtech), said the magnetic pulses activate a structure in the muscle cells, called the mitochondria, which produces energy. This then triggers a metabolic response in the cells and releases factors called myokines that appear during exercise, he added. Myokines aid the regeneration of muscles.

Mrs Cheak was among more than 100 patients aged between 38 and 91 who participated in a clinical trial between 2020 and 2022. The trial results showed that the machine helped to prevent frailty and make muscles stronger, especially for the elderly. The average age of the participants was 68.

More than 70 per cent of the participants saw healthy changes in their bodies. Their skeletal muscle mass increased by an average of 1.2 per cent.

“(Bixeps showed) very positive effects in the elderly, and they are the ones who need this technology the most. They are the ones who are less likely to exercise... and they tend to enter this vicious cycle of losing more muscle and becoming more frail,” said Prof Franco-Obregon.

People over the age of 40 usually start to lose skeletal muscle mass by 0.8 per cent each year.

In addition to gaining skeletal muscle mass, the 2020-2022 trial participants also lost about 4 per cent of both total body fat and visceral fat, an insidious type of fat that wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body, and raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

While the magnetic pulses target the limbs, the therapy improves the metabolism of the entire body since the factors are released into the bloodstream, noted Prof Franco-Obregon.

About 85 per cent of the participants reported improvements in their mobility.