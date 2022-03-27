Madrasah Alsagoff Al-Arabiah upgrades facilities; 2 new scholarships announced

SINGAPORE - Students at Madrasah Alsagoff Al-Arabiah will have better facilities for conducive learning, after the school underwent some upgrades.

The Waqaf project saw the construction of a lift and the upgrading of the prayer and multi-purpose hall, as well as the installation of better technological infrastructure.

The lift launch ceremony was held on Saturday (March 26) morning, with mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua in attendance.

The school said in a news release on Sunday (March 27) that the project will help provide the best for its students and will ensure that efforts towards developing Islamic education continues.

The new passenger lift will improve the accessibility of the school.

Other new infrastructure include sheltered pedestrian access, new awnings, optimisation of open spaces and general aesthetic enhancement.

During his opening speech at the ceremony, principal Syed Mustafa Alsagoff said: "Today in 2022, 110 years since the opening ceremony of the school... we are here to celebrate another milestone in the school's infrastructure.

"We hope to continue providing quality programmes for our students and produce forward-looking Islamic scholars in the near future."

The school also introduced two new scholarships at the ceremony to support students.

The two new scholarships are the Syed Muhammad Ahmed (SMA) Junior Scholar Award (Primary) and the SMA Junior Scholar Award (Secondary).

The award will be given to the top three students who have completed their primary and secondary education respectively at Alsagoff.

The scholarship for primary school pupils will cover the first-year school fees, amounting to $2,400, while secondary school scholarship recipients will see their school fees fully covered throughout the programme.