Made in Singapore: Carrying on his father’s woodworking legacy

Mr Morgan Yeo is only 30 years old, but he has been taking the helm at Roger&Sons, a bespoke woodworking company, for about four years now.

The name pays homage to his father, who died in 2014 from pancreatic cancer.

Mr Yeo and his two younger brothers - Lincoln, 27, and Ryan, 23 - decided to rebrand their father's business, originally named JR & P Industries, and offer customised carpentry work.

"From the time when my dad was diagnosed with cancer until he died, we had only six months with him and we spent most of that time taking care of him.

"So when I took over at 26, there were many things I did not know about the business," said Mr Morgan Yeo.

"But I was really lucky to have loyal and experienced men who had worked for my dad, and they supported and guided me through the years."

Today, Roger&Sons has found its niche, creating bespoke pieces that are made to last and even advocating upcycling.

Said Mr Yeo: "We try to source for wood from trees that have already been cut down by NParks (National Parks Board). This wood is destined for the landfill, or will be made into pallets or recycled as mulch.

"We take this wood and make furniture out of it; to make something that is a bit more meaningful."

Learn more about how Mr Yeo struggled to turn his father's business around in this episode of Made in Singapore.