Madcap fun at one-north soapbox car race

Fusionopolis Way was closed yesterday for a race of soapbox cars - handmade, non-motorised and gravity-powered vehicles.

Fifteen teams from companies in one-north - the cluster of buildings housing research facilities in industries such as biomedical science - schools and the public tackled the 150m race course, which included speed bumps, a 3m-high ramp and a water obstacle, where the cars made a big splash as they went past.

The soapbox cars, which took some teams more than a month to construct, were judged on factors such as speed, creativity and showmanship. The cars came in quirky forms such as a laundry basket and a bathtub.

The soapbox race was part of the Race.Eat.Play @ one-north Festival, which was organised by JTC Corporation to inspire innovation among the public.

