MacPherson turns 50, with new app for seniors

Senior citizens in MacPherson who need help with errands, such as carrying groceries, or require someone to accompany them to a doctor can turn to a new mobile app.

The MacPherson Cares app links them with volunteers, or "befrienders", in the estate who can visit and lend a hand.

The app was launched yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling, at a community event celebrating the 50th anniversary of MacPherson town.

Through the app, which is on a six-month trial, residents can also have basic tele-consultations with a doctor and get medicine delivered.

The app was developed by MacPherson grassroots leaders and staff from the People's Association, with input from residents, the Ministry of Communications and Information, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority. It can be accessed in four languages.

There are 46,000 residents in MacPherson with one in three aged 60 and above.

Mr Teo, a former MP in Marine Parade GRC in which MacPherson was once included, told the gathering: "Some of our residents here live alone. Our older residents may need more befriending, care, assistance or medical attention."

He noted that the town has been rejuvenated through the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme and the development of Build-To-Order flats.

"In many ways, the story of MacPherson is the story of how we have built modern Singapore, and how we continue to improve every one of our towns, and Singapore."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a recorded message: "Together, all of you have worked hard to make MacPherson a beautiful and vibrant home.

"And now you are making it smart MacPherson, as part of our smart nation with new and exciting initiatives."