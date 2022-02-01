M1 users islandwide report issues accessing fixed broadband services

SINGAPORE - Customers of local telco service M1 reported issues accessing fixed broadband services on Tuesday (Feb 1) evening, with the company confirming through Facebook that some users might be experiencing difficulties.

Website DownDetector also showed a surge in outage reports at around 6pm, with reports reaching more than 11,000 reports by 7pm.

M1, in an initial Facebook post at 7.10pm, said: "We are currently investigating and rectifying the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide more updates as soon as possible."

Users on Facebook commented that multiple areas including Bukit Batok, Jurong, Marsiling, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar and Sengkang were affected by the outage.

The DownDetector website also shows that notifications for Singtel and StarHub service failures began to climb at the same time, peaking at about 800 and 500 respectively.