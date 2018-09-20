M1 customers faced brief disruption to mobile data services

SINGAPORE - Some M1 customers faced difficulties in accessing mobile data services on Thursday morning (Sept 20).

The telco said in a statement on Facebook at 7.18am that its engineers were working to resolve the issue. The disruption affected 3G and 4G mobile data services.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide updates as soon as possible," the post said.

On Facebook, several customers voiced their frustration in the comments.

Some of them urged M1 to inform affected customers via SMS instead, as they may not be able to read the announcement on Facebook.

User Katherine Chua said in a comment at about 7.30am that the five mobile lines she has under M1 all do not have mobile data access. She was also unable to get through to M1's customer service hotline.

She added that she was not able to access data in Woodlands, Jurong, Bedok, Yishun and Outram.

A user in Bukit Batok, Mr Rosli Ahmad, said that without mobile data access, he was unable to earn a living as a Grab driver.

At 8.19am, M1 said in an update that its mobile data services have been restored. The company thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

Facebook user Simon Koh said: "Kudos to the engineers who manage to restore the network in an hour's time. But I think M1 could have done better to inform their customers."