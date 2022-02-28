M Ravi guilty of improper conduct over posts, letter, by tribunal

A disciplinary tribunal recommended Mr M. Ravi to pay $6,000 in penalties for the three charges and a further $3,000 in costs. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE : Activist lawyer M. Ravi, whose successful court application spared a death row inmate from the gallows, has been found guilty of improper conduct in three out of four charges arising from statements he made and a letter he wrote following the 2020 case.

A disciplinary tribunal comprising Senior Counsel and ex-Judicial Commissioner Amarjeet Singh and senior lawyer Philip Ling, which probed the charges, recommended he pay $6,000 in penalties for the three charges and a further $3,000 in costs.

