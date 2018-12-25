M-cyclist dies after accident with van in Woodlands

A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died following an accident with a van at the junction of Marsiling Lane and Admiralty Road on Sunday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 4.08pm. The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

The Straits Times understands the motorcyclist suffered head injuries.

The motorcycle and the van are both Singapore-registered vehicles and the accident apparently took place when the van was making a right turn from Admiralty Road into Marsiling Lane.

Photographs circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook show the silver van's front bumper damaged and a large dent on its left side. Metal debris can be seen strewn across the road.

The driver of the van is understood to be assisting the police with investigations.

Ng Huiwen