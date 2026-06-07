Luxury yacht at Sentosa Cove marina catches fire; no reported injuries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on a luxury yacht at the ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove on the morning of June 7.

The Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted at about 8.10am to a fire involving a yacht that was engulfed in flames.

SCDF’s land-based resources arrived at the scene in seven minutes and immediately deployed a water jet from a pontoon to fight the fire, it said.

But during the initial firefighting effort, the yacht started drifting away from its berthing.

An SCDF Rapid Response Marine Vessel was also deployed as part of the firefighting operation.

The fire is now under control, and firefighters are continuing to apply water and damp down the yacht. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The fire is now under control, and firefighters are continuing to apply water and damp down the yacht.

“There are no reported injuries at the time of this post,” SCDF said at about 12.05pm.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, ONE°15 Marina Club’s management said smoke was detected from a vessel berthed at its premises at about 8am.

The on-site emergency response team was activated and the SCDF was called, the spokesman said.

“There are no reported injuries at this time and we are working with the authorities to bring the situation under control,” he said.

SCDF firefighters deploying a water jet from a pontoon at the ONE°15 Marina Club to fight a fire on a yacht on June 7. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK

In a reader’s photo shared with ST, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the vessel that is berthed. Other boats nearby seem to be unaffected.

Reddit users also documented the fire and added that the fire was ongoing at around 9.15am.

According to CNA, the boat is identified as Eagle Wings III, a 33.8m superyacht.

The boat can cater to around 50 guests and also boasts a dining area and jacuzzi, according to charter listings. It is also used for private and corporate events.

In 2018, 15 people were hospitalised, with two women and an infant sustaining injuries after a similar incident took place at the club.

One of the women was reportedly in serious condition after the fire, while the infant suffered injuries to the face.