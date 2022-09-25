Lunch with Sumiko: Patent saints of innovation

SINGAPORE - Black T-shirt, jeans and sneakers is the favoured fashion of the tech start-up founders I've interviewed.
Mr Jeffrey Tiong, founder and CEO of PatSnap, takes start-up casual to a new level - bermuda shorts.
