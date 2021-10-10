Lunch with Sumiko: How Klook rode out the Covid-19 crisis

For his Zoom lunch with me, travel tech start-up co-founder Eric Gnock Fah was planning to get Singapore-style chicken rice, but there is none to be found in his part of Hong Kong. He’s got rice with chicken and egg instead, he tells me as he sits down in front of the computer with a takeaway box.

The 34-year-old is in a room in his office in Hollywood Road near the Soho area. He looks a little rushed, as if he’s just torn himself away from a meeting. A back-lit white board casts an orangey glow on the room.