Lunch with Sumiko: How Klook rode out the Covid-19 crisis

When the pandemic struck in 2020, it felt like the end of the world for the folks at travel tech start-up Klook. Co-founder Eric Gnock Fah on how it has managed to ride the crisis.

Co-founder of tech travel start-up Klook, Eric Gnock Fah tells Executive Editor Sumiko Tan how the company has survived he pandemic the put a stop to travel.
Executive Editor
  • Updated
    1 hour ago
  • Published
    Oct 10, 2021, 5:00 am SGT
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For his Zoom lunch with me, travel tech start-up co-founder Eric Gnock Fah was planning to get Singapore-style chicken rice, but there is none to be found in his part of Hong Kong. He’s got rice with chicken and egg instead, he tells me as he sits down in front of the computer with a takeaway box.

The 34-year-old is in a room in his office in Hollywood Road near the Soho area. He looks a little rushed, as if he’s just torn himself away from a meeting. A back-lit white board casts an orangey glow on the room.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 