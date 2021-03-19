Lunch treat for ST pocket money fund beneficiaries

Markson Hua and his friends enjoyed a special school holiday treat at the Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar yesterday.

The 12-year-old pupil was one of five beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund who were invited to have lunch at the Japanese restaurant - the first outlet of food and beverage firm The Chef Company.

The five children are from the Singapore Children's Society Family Service Centre (Yishun).

Torasho head chef and managing director Sho Naganuma, 42, said that he wanted to do something meaningful to celebrate the first anniversary of the eatery.

He also raised $5,000 in donations for the ST School Pocket Money Fund through the sales of exclusive birthday hotdogs that he curated together with his friends, chef Kurt Sombero from Meatsmith, chef Seita Nakahara from Terra Tokyo Italian, and chef Tomo Kiga from Akira Back Singapore.

The ST fund was started in 2000 to help children from low-income families cover school-related expenses, such as meals and transport.

It has since helped close to 180,000 children and youth in need, and disbursed more than $80 million.

Said social worker Jecintha R., 30, who accompanied the children: "This opportunity for (the beneficiaries) to come and experience this is quite unique and I hope that they'll treasure this."

Mr Naganuma added: "More businesses should do this kind of charity work, especially during periods like this when the economy is not good."