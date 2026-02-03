Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A health and wellness programme developed by Apple and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will end on May 31 , with users encouraged to use the Healthy 365 app instead.

Launched in October 2020 , LumiHealth is a personalised programme that helps Singaporeans improve their health by encouraging sustained lifestyle changes in areas such as physical activity, sleep, nutrition and mental well-being. Fitness and wellness challenges are gamified, with users earning coins for completing activities, which can be exchanged for rewards.

The free app has reached more than 377,000 Singaporeans since its launch, the HPB said on Feb 3.

Participants can continue to access and earn coins on the LumiHealth app until March 31 . All coins must be redeemed and converted to e-vouchers by April 30 . The e-vouchers have to be spent before they expire, or by May 31 , whichever is earlier.

Users are also encouraged to use the HPB’s free Healthy 365 app to continue tracking their progress in similar areas. This can be done immediately, even as they complete their LumiHealth activities. Currently, about 885,000 residents – or about 25 per cent of Singapore’s adult population – use the Healthy 365 app monthly.

The Healthy 365 app provides users with a range of programmes and resources, HPB said, including personalised guidance and interactive content, to support the building of healthy habits.

Users can sign up for free workout classes and health workshops, track their sleep and meals, set personal goals and complete challenges.

The LumiHealth app uses iPhone and Apple Watch capabilities, such as heart rate, activity and sleep tracking to progressively build physical activity levels and improve mental wellness and sleep hygiene.

HPB said users with low activity levels before joining the LumiHealth programme increased their weekly exercise minutes by about 54 per cen t.

Altogether 86 per cent of users have participated in structured multi-week quests, where they aim to form sustained healthy habits and achieve specific goals, such as building strength and attaining better sleep.

A study on LumiHealth’s effectiveness, conducted by HPB in collaboration with insurance company Swiss Re, showed that physical activity improvements, if sustained into old age, could result in an estimated average mortality reduction of 3 per cent to 13 per cent across different segments of LumiHealth participants.