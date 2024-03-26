Lum Kok Seng, the man named in latest charges against Iswaran, was interviewed by CPIB several times

SINGAPORE – Mr Lum Kok Seng, the man named in former transport minister S. Iswaran’s latest eight charges, attended several interviews with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) regarding Iswaran’s graft probe.

Mr Lum, 75, a Singaporean, is managing director of Lum Chang – a property management, interior design and construction firm.

Lum Chang was responding to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), late on March 25.

SGX had asked the company earlier that day whether Mr Lum was contacted by CPIB to assist in investigations and whether any charges were filed against him, or if any restrictions were imposed by CPIB.

Lum Chang said Mr Lum had informed the company’s board that he attended several interviews with CPIB in relation to its investigations into Iswaran, adding that no charges have been filed against Mr Lum, and no restriction has been imposed on him by CPIB.

The statement added: “The board and the nominating committee have assessed the above and have determined that Mr Lum continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities as managing director of the company, unless there are subsequent developments which require the board and the nominating committee to make a reassessment.”

Lum Chang added that its board will give updates on any developments on this matter.

On March 25, Iswaran was handed eight new charges that allege he had obtained, as a public servant, valuable items worth nearly $19,000 from Mr Lum.

Iswaran is said to have obtained items such as a Brompton bicycle, golf clubs and bottles of whisky from Mr Lum between November 2021 and November 2022.