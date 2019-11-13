Luhut to attend ST forum

Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, who was recently reappointed to Indonesian President Joko Widodo's Cabinet, will deliver a special address at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum on Nov 22.

The Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister returns to the Indonesian Cabinet with more authority.

The forum is titled 2020: Navigating A World In Conflict. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has been invited to deliver the keynote address, and hold a dialogue with participants at the half-day event at the Ritz-Carlton.

For the first time, the forum will hold an "Asian Insider Live" session hosted by ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh. He will lead a conversation with OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy dean Danny Quah, and ST associate editor Vikram Khanna and East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

