Lucrative sauce of income

Women packing bottles of soya sauce at the Yeo Hiap Seng Canning and Sauce Factory in Bukit Timah on Oct 6, 1958. Although founded in 1938, the company was incorporated in Singapore on Dec 20, 1955, as Yeo Hiap Seng Canning and Sauce Factory. It was listed on Nov 7, 1968, and renamed to its present shorter name, Yeo Hiap Seng.

The 1950s saw the company can curry chicken, pioneer the bottling of soya milk and package Asian drinks in Tetra Pak.

