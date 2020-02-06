Lucky outlet draws Toto queue

The searing afternoon heat could not stop these people from queueing up yesterday afternoon for their shot at a $12 million prize pool for this year's Toto Hong Bao Draw. By 2pm, the queue outside Tong Aik Huat, a popular Singapore Pools authorised outlet at Block 685 Hougang Street 61, snaked from the front of the shop all the way to the carpark behind. The draw will be made tomorrow. Singapore Pools' website shows that the outlet has given away the highest numbers of the top and runner-up prizes islandwide since October 2014. The Hong Bao Draw is the second of two Chinese New Year Toto draws. Six winners each walked away with $2 million from the Reunion Draw last month after sharing the $12 million jackpot.