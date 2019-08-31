Lucky draw win? Sheng Siong warns of SMS scam

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong issued a scam advisory to the public on Thursday warning of an SMS sent out in its name, which notified customers of a fake "August Draw" win.

The National Crime Prevention Council also posted on Facebook regarding the scam, advising the public not to click on the link in the SMS, which promised a Huawei phone to the lucky draw winners.

Sheng Siong advised customers not to proceed with the instructions in the SMS, as the link directed them to a phishing site. The site would then instruct potential victims to key in their credit card details to check out of the site.

The victim's credit card would be charged a monthly subscription of $120 upon checking out.

The supermarket chain said it does not send out SMS notifications to its customers, and lucky draw winners would never be asked for their credit card information or to fill up personal information via any links. Its mid-year lucky draw season had also ended on Aug 3, it said.

Malavika Menon