LTA warns public of fake e-mails demanding payment for unpaid fines, ERP charges

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In a Facebook post on May 27, the Land Transport Authority said the messages are designed to steal users’ personal details.

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has alerted the public to stay vigilant against e-mails impersonating LTA that claim the recipients have unpaid fines and ERP charges.

In a Facebook post on May 27, the transport regulator noted that such e-mails often demand urgent action from recipients, requiring them to make fine payments through PayNow and logging in with their Singpass accounts.

The messages are designed to steal users’ personal details, LTA said in the post.

It also advised motorists to refer to official communications channels and check for outstanding fines through the One Motoring website.

For those who have received such e-mails, they are reminded to not make payments or click on any unknown links.

The official advisory comes after a Reddit post on May 26, in which a user shared a screenshot of an e-mail impersonating LTA.

The e-mail informs the recipient of outstanding ERP fees, and urged the person to click on a link which has “everything you need to resolve this issue”.

Scams in Singapore have cost victims more than $4 billion since 2019. In 2025, there were a total of 37,308 cases with $913.1 million lost.

The number of government official impersonation scam cases more than doubled from 1,504 cases in 2024 to 3,363 in 2025. It was the fifth most common scam type in 2025.