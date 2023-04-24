LTA to repair damaged footpaths in areas such as Jalan Bukit Merah, Queensway from 2024

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be repairing damaged footpaths in some central areas and older town centres, to ensure these remain safe for pedestrians to use.

It called a tender on April 14 to repair and renew about 5 per cent of the footpaths that it oversees across Singapore. Works are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and conclude in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Responding to queries, an LTA spokesman said the authority has identified certain stretches in central areas such as along Waterloo Street and older town centres such as Jalan Bukit Merah and Queensway for footpath renewal works.

She said the LTA will prioritise areas with footpaths that have experienced greater wear and tear, so that they remain safe and conducive for pedestrians to use.

She added that the LTA regularly checks the condition of footpaths under its purview, and routinely calls tenders as part of its footpath maintenance regime.

According to tender documents, the contract comprises two packages – one for the central sector and the second for the non-central sector.

The works include the renewal of tiled walkways, repaving concrete footpaths, as well as other related footpath elements such as kerbs and railings.

A 23-year-old resident who lives near Queensway and wanted to be known as Ms Nehathakaur said she has not been very affected by uneven footpaths in the area when she does her grocery shopping.

However, a cyclist passing through the area, who wanted to be known as Ms Elaine L., said the state of the footpaths along Jalan Bukit Merah was concerning.

“As I’m not a good cyclist, potholes or cracks in the footpaths will affect me, as they are hazards,” the 35-year-old said.