LTA teams up with Temasek Poly on new device that checks under vehicles for illegal mods

SINGAPORE - In its effort to weed out illegally modified cars, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) plans to use a new undercarriage camera it developed with Temasek Polytechnic (TP) from the end of May.

The remote-controlled device is equipped with a movable camera and a light, letting officers check the undercarriage of vehicles through a live video feed, instead of having to lie on the ground. Four of the devices, which weigh 1.5kg each, will be deployed by the end of May.

LTA also said the polytechnic will deliver 14 of the devices by the end of the year, and it would request for more if needed.

LTA Senior Manager for Under Vehicle Enforcement Stephen Tan said on Wednesday at an event to showcase the new device that its use would reduce search times “significantly”. The device costs less than $2,500 each, including operations and maintenance costs.

The device can rotate 360 degrees while the camera can move up and down, allowing officers to check for changes such as the removal of the catalytic converter or the muffler box, and signs of possible modifications like welding marks.