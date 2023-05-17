LTA teams up with Temasek Poly on new device that checks under vehicles for illegal mods

SINGAPORE - In its effort to weed out illegally modified cars, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) plans to use a new undercarriage camera it developed with Temasek Polytechnic (TP) from the end of May.
The remote-controlled device is equipped with a movable camera and a light, letting officers check the undercarriage of vehicles through a live video feed, instead of having to lie on the ground. Four of the devices, which weigh 1.5kg each, will be deployed by the end of May.
LTA also said the polytechnic will deliver 14 of the devices by the end of the year, and it would request for more if needed.
LTA Senior Manager for Under Vehicle Enforcement Stephen Tan said on Wednesday at an event to showcase the new device that its use would reduce search times “significantly”. The device costs less than $2,500 each, including operations and maintenance costs.
The device can rotate 360 degrees while the camera can move up and down, allowing officers to check for changes such as the removal of the catalytic converter or the muffler box, and signs of possible modifications like welding marks.
The device was designed and built by 21-year-old Muhammad Haziq Roslan, a recent graduate from the polytechnic’s Diploma in Mechatronics Programme, with guidance from senior lecturer of engineering Peter Lim.
Mr Haziq, who has secured a place in the Singapore University of Technology and Design’s Engineering and Product Design programme, said it took him six months to build the device, which can be used for two hours and takes an hour to charge.
The small size of the device, which has a height of 9cm, allows it to be used for cars with undercarriages close to the ground. The device’s other dimensions are 18cm and 19cm.
TP said it will fix any issues with the first four devices before releasing the remaining 10, and it will also help LTA maintain the gizmo and train its officers on its use.
From 2018 to 2022, LTA said it found around 3,600 illegal modifications on cars, 2,200 on commercial vehicles and 2,000 involving motorcycles. The fine for first-time offenders who illegally modify the exhaust was raised from $500 to $1,000, from July 2021. More serious offences such as such as modifications to heavy commercial vehicles can lead to offenders being taken to court.
LTA said that tampering with exhaust systems in a vehicle may affect a vehicle’s reliability and increase the safety risks to drivers and other road users. Such modifications may also impact the vehicle’s noise and exhaust emissions.