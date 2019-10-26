LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating a case in which a motorist drove his Nissan Sunny on a footpath and cycling track in East Coast Park, while the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has "initiated regulatory action" against the vehicle's owner.

Facebook user Cap Lim said in a post that he saw the black Nissan Sunny on a footpath and cycling track in the park last Friday (Oct 18) at about 7.30am.

He also shared photos of the car, as well as a screenshot from the One.Motoring website, which said that the car's road tax had expired in July this year.

In his post, he said that he saw the car while he was running in the park. At first, he thought it was a patrol car but he became suspicious when he saw that it was travelling at a high speed.

He ran faster to follow the car, eventually catching up with it, and saw a man behind the wheel with a few people in the back seat.

"When (the man was) questioned on his crazy (driving) on a crowded cycling and foot path, his answer was that he's trying to find his way out. Told him that he could have exited to the carpark but he chose to speed past it. He didn't reply to my question and immediately drove away," wrote Cap Lim.

He added: "Regardless of whether it's a genuine wrong turn into the park, the high speed (at) which the car was going could seriously injure or even kill someone."



In response to media queries, NParks said that it is aware of the incident and is investigating.

Under the Parks and Trees Act, it is an offence to drive a motor vehicle in a park without permission. Offenders can be fined up to $5,000.

"Vehicular access points in our parks have barriers or 'No Unauthorised Vehicles' sign, and the public is reminded to observe park rules," it said.

Meanwile, LTA said that it has "initiated regulatory action" against the vehicle's owner.

Anyone who keeps or uses a vehicle without valid road tax can be fined up to $2,000.

"Besides late fees, the owner of a vehicle without valid road tax is also liable for prosecution under the Road Traffic Act," LTA said.