LTA, SCDF launch online poll on proposed designs for new electric, plug-in hybrid vehicle plates

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The intent to differentiate EVs and PHEVs from other vehicle types through licence plates is to allow first responders and the public to clearly identify these two types of vehicles easily.

SINGAPORE – Owners of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) will be able to indicate their preference for the design of a new special licence plate for such vehicles, in an online poll from Sept 25 to Oct 9.

The preferences of these vehicle owners will be taken into consideration as part of the final design selection process, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a joint statement on Sept 24.

There will be three shortlisted designs to choose from:

Design 1: White letters on a dark blue background,

Design 2: Black letters on a light blue background,

Design 3: Blac k letters on a light green background.

Potential designs for differentiated licence plates for EVs and PHEVs. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LTA

The option with the green background was among three designs shown to various stakeholders in March, the LTA and SCDF said.

The poll will be available on the OneMotoring website from Sept 25 to Oct 9, 2026, via a banner on the website that is linked to a FormSG poll. There, the public can log in with their Singpass to submit their preferred design.

Each registered owner, whether an individual or a company, may submit one vote.

If multiple votes are cast, only the most recent one received will be considered. Owners voting in both a personal capacity and as a company representative may submit one vote for each.

“As the differentiated licence plates will directly affect EV and PHEV owners, only votes from registered EV and PHEV owners will be considered in the final tally,” said LTA and SCDF.

The intent to differentiate EVs and PHEVs from other vehicle types through licence plates is to allow first responders and the public to clearly identify these two types of vehicles easily.

“As EVs present distinct safety considerations in an accident or fire, this ready identification will support emergency response efforts and help those at the scene respond appropriately – for example, keeping a safe distance from potential battery hazards,” LTA and SCDF said.

The new licence plate design options come after public and industry feedback on the aesthetics of the original green designs.

The two new options, in different shades of blue, are visible in both daylight and low-light conditions, easily recognisable by the public and first responders, and compatible with traffic and enforcement cameras, LTA and SCDF said.

Some suggestions raised by the public and the motoring industry were assessed as unsuitable, LTA and SCDF added, such as one with a coloured side band.

For this option, the vehicle number would have to be shown in a smaller font to accommodate the band, and would not be feasible for a double-row licence plate, according to the two agencies.