LTA responds to online photo of barricades blocking zebra crossing in Circular Road

The image of a barricade across a zebra crossing on Circular Road that was shared on social media (left), and the before (top right) and after (bottom right) images that LTA posted online after shifting the original crossing.
The image of a barricade across a zebra crossing on Circular Road that was shared on social media (left), and the before (top right) and after (bottom right) images that LTA posted online after shifting the original crossing.
SINGAPORE - A zebra crossing in Circular Road that appears to be blocked by barricades on both sides has been moved away from the road junction as planned, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (Aug 19).

LTA was responding to a photo circulating online that showed barricades across the zebra crossing before it was moved. The photo had caused confusion among some social media users.

The zebra crossing was located outside BK Eating House, according to the photo.

In a Facebook post, LTA clarified that the widely-shared photo showed only a part of the work that had been done.

"The barricade was set up first, while the original crossing was removed in the wee hours, to minimise the impact to motorists and nearby stall owners," LTA said, adding that the work was completed in a day.

The authority said that it had planned to shift the zebra crossing away from the road junction to facilitate smoother traffic and make it safer for pedestrians.

"We appreciate the public's feedback, as we continue to provide a safer and more convenient transport system for all," LTA added.

