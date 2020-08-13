LTA makes partial reversals to changes in Bukit Panjang bus routes after week-long discussions, petitions

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has partially reversed some of its plans to make changes to key bus services in Bukit Panjang after unhappiness from residents and week-long discussions with stakeholders.

On Thursday (Aug 13), it was revealed that existing bus routes will be modified to allay the concerns brought up by the estate's residents, ending a tense stand-off between commuters and regulators that saw three petitions with a total of more than 5,000 signatures.

LTA had said on Aug 4 that it was removing two bus services linking Bukit Panjang directly to the city and rerouting two others, prompting complaints from residents about longer travelling times and the lack of a direct connection to town.

The LTA said ridership had fallen with the inauguration of the Downtown Line in 2015, and subsidising parallel bus services was no longer financially prudent.

But residents said the Downtown Line was not a reasonable alternative as many still have to walk a distance or board transfer services to get to the nearest MRT station.

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat and MPs stepped in, and the LTA relented on Wednesday.

To continue providing those living in Petir Road a direct connection to town during peak hours after the withdrawal of bus service 700, the current peak-hour express service Service 971E will be amended to a peak-hour non-express service 971.

It will serve more bus stops so that commuters can alight at more stops nearer their destinations and, as a non-express service, will be 60 cents cheaper.

Its operating hours will also be longer, from 6.30am to 8.30am and 6.05pm to 7.35pm.

Commuters during non-peak hours can continue to take service 973, which will have more buses to improve its frequency, to the Downtown Line,

Service 972, which links Bukit Panjang to Orchard Road and was set to be rerouted to Newton MRT station, will also continue to ply its old route so that fares and travelling time are unaffected.

These solved the two main grouses of residents, namely the connectivity between Petir Road and town, and the additional travelling time that the rerouting of service 972 would have caused.

However, a portion of Service 972 buses will still be redirected to Scotts Road and Newton MRT in a new Service 972M, which will mean a longer wait time for residents as there will be fewer buses.

LTA has given assurances that more buses will be added if there is crowding or long waiting times.

It has also agreed to defer changes to all three bus services - 972, 171 and 700 - from the initial Aug 16 date to Aug 30 to give bus operators time to prepare for the changes.

Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa, who has been an outspoken critic of the LTA's initial decision, said finding a compromise has not been easy.

He, together with Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia, had worked through the National Day weekend with the Transport Ministry and the LTA to explore some alternatives that have been suggested.

Mr Liang, who was re-elected to a fourth-term as an MP in the recent general election, is known for his contributions to the area's transport.

He said: "Bukit Panjang Town has the benefit of the three modes of public transport to serve our residents and we intend to keep it that way.

"Buses will remain as an essential mode of transport for our residents and we will continue to work with LTA to improve the services."

He is particularly pleased that bus service 972, which was his brainchild, will remain unchanged as it is already a "heavily utilised workhorse".

Mr Chee had said earlier that the key reason for the proposed changes was prudence in spending public funds, with both the affected bus services and the Downtown Line requiring heavy government subsidies.

Bus services 171 and 700 needed $14 million in public funds to keep running, while the Downtown Line itself is subsidised to the tune of $60 million a year.

He said: "I seek everyone's understanding that we need some give and take in such situations, to cater to different groups of commuters while ensuring prudent use of public funds."