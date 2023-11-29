LTA launches Christmas-themed trains, stations and buses

The decorations can be found on selected trains across all six rail lines and buses serving services 7, 14, 65, 190 and 960. PHOTO: LTA/FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
23 sec ago

SINGAPORE - Santa Claus may be coming to town in a reindeer-pulled sleigh, but it is also beginning to look a lot like Christmas in some trains, buses and MRT stations here.

From Nov 29 to Jan 2, 2024, do not be surprised if you find yourself amid a wintry setting in selected trains, buses and MRT stations, with images of snowmen, decorated pine trees or snowflakes plastered on their interiors.

It is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT, and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, and part of the authority’s Move in Groove programme to partner with the community and public transport operators to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, among other reasons.

“This year’s design also incorporates messaging and interesting facts on encouraging commuters to go green while celebrating this festive season in their daily commute,” LTA said on Nov 29.

These decorations can be found on selected trains across all six rail lines and buses serving services 7, 14, 65, 190 and 960.

These bus services ply through areas within the central region of Singapore and the heartland such as Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong.

Commuters can also enjoy similar visual elements on the walls of some train stations such as Dhoby Ghaut station, Buona Vista station and Woodlands station.

More On This Topic
Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas Villages
Fun With Kids: Sanrio-themed Christmas Wanderland, SkyPark playground

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top