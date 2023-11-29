LTA launches Christmas-themed trains, stations and buses

SINGAPORE - Santa Claus may be coming to town in a reindeer-pulled sleigh, but it is also beginning to look a lot like Christmas in some trains, buses and MRT stations here.

From Nov 29 to Jan 2, 2024, do not be surprised if you find yourself amid a wintry setting in selected trains, buses and MRT stations, with images of snowmen, decorated pine trees or snowflakes plastered on their interiors.

It is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT, and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, and part of the authority’s Move in Groove programme to partner with the community and public transport operators to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, among other reasons.

“This year’s design also incorporates messaging and interesting facts on encouraging commuters to go green while celebrating this festive season in their daily commute,” LTA said on Nov 29.

These decorations can be found on selected trains across all six rail lines and buses serving services 7, 14, 65, 190 and 960.

These bus services ply through areas within the central region of Singapore and the heartland such as Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong.

Commuters can also enjoy similar visual elements on the walls of some train stations such as Dhoby Ghaut station, Buona Vista station and Woodlands station.