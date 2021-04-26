LTA awards $980 million contract for Cross Island Line Pasir Ris station

SINGAPORE - Construction works for Pasir Ris station on the Cross Island Line (CRL) are slated to start in the fourth quarter this year, with the station scheduled to open in 2030.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (April 26) awarded a $980 million contract to Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Dongah Geological Engineering.

The Korean joint venture will design and build Pasir Ris interchange station and its tunnels, as well as make necessary changes to the existing Pasir Ris station on the East-West Line.

Both companies are also working on other MRT projects.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction is building Stevens station and its tunnels on the Thomson-East Coast Line, while Dongah Geological Engineering is building Great World station and tunnels on the same line.

Pasir Ris station falls under phase one of the CRL, which is set to open in 2030 and serve the residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

The CRL - Singapore's eighth MRT line - will connect major transport nodes. Almost half of its stations will be interchanges with other rail lines.

Singapore plans to expand the rail network to about 360km by around 2030, connecting eight in 10 households to a train station within a 10-minute walk.

Other rail lines under construction include the Thomson-East Coast Line and the Jurong Region Line.