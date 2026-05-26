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When completed, the roads will provide full and direct connectivity to the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 from the ECP, the PIE and Xilin Avenue.

SINGAPORE – Construction works to further enhance road networks leading to the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 will begin in the third quarter of 2026, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded a civil contract to a joint venture.

Valued at about $757 million, the project was awarded to a joint venture between CES_SDC and KTC Civil Engineering and Construction, and involves the enhancement of road networks along Xilin Avenue, ECP, Tanah Merah Coast Road and Changi Coast Walk, LTA said in a statement on May 26.

It will involve the design and construction of new flyovers, tunnels and underpasses, as well as the widening of the existing Changi Airport Diversion Canal.

These works are expected to provide full and direct connectivity to the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 from ECP, PIE and Xilin Avenue as part of the Changi Southern Corridor project, LTA said.

It added that motorists can expect smoother traffic flow and more travel options to the Changi East region from the PIE and ECP when the works are completed.

New cycling paths will be built along Xilin Avenue and Tanah Merah Coast Road to improve connectivity between Tampines, East Coast and future Changi East developments.

Additionally, the existing pedestrian underpass between ECP and the ECP Service Road will be upgraded and extended to serve both pedestrians and cyclists, said LTA.

It added that there would be traffic diversions on the ECP, PIE and Tanah Merah Coast Road for the construction works, with details to be announced later.

In September 2024, LTA had awarded a contract to enhance existing interchanges at the PIE, ECP and Airport Boulevard, with works starting in the fourth quarter of that year.

The authority will call for another tender in the fourth quarter of 2026 for enhancements to road networks, cycling paths and park connectors in the Changi area.

These enhancements are part of the Changi Southern Corridor project, which will support key developments of Changi Airport Terminal 5 and Changi East developments.

Works are expected to be completed by 2034.

CES_SDC was previously involved in the construction of Marina South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), and is currently involved in the construction of two stations on the Jurong Region Line, as well as another station along the Cross Island Line-Punggol Extension, said LTA.

KTC Civil Engineering and Construction previously constructed the Tampines interchange station on the Downtown Line, and Orchard Boulevard station on the TEL. It is currently involved in the construction of Sungei Bedok station on the TEL, and two stations on the Cross Island Line.