LTA awards $604m contract for Hougang interchange station on Cross Island Line

SINGAPORE - Hougang interchange station on the Cross Island Line and its tunnels will be built at a cost of $604 million by Samsung C&T Corporation.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded the civil contract to the South Korean firm on Friday (March 26). Works should start in the fourth quarter of the year, the authority said.

Hougang interchange station is under phase one of the Cross Island Line, which is set to begin operations in 2030. This stretch of the line runs from Aviation Park to Bright Hill, and all tenders have been called and are being progressively awarded.

Samsung C&T Corporation's contract covers the design and construction of the station and tunnels, as well as alteration works to the existing Hougang station along the North East Line, which it also built.

The company is now also building Caldecott and Marine Parade stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line and Xilin station on the Downtown Line. Its track record includes building Kovan station on the North East Line, as well as Expo and Upper Changi stations on the Downtown Line.

The Cross Island Line is Singapore's eighth MRT line, and will link major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region. Almost half of its stations are interchanges with other rail lines.