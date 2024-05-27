LTA awards $530m contract for Cross Island Line’s Turf City station; work to start in Q3 2024

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a civil contract of about $530 million for the design and construction of Turf City MRT station in Bukit Timah in the second phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL).

The contract was awarded to a joint venture between Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) and Obayashi Corporation, said LTA in a statement on May 27.

Construction on the underground station, which will be located in Turf Club Road, will start in the third quarter of 2024, with passenger service set to begin in 2032.

When the station is ready, commuting between Turf City and Pasir Ris Central will take only 35 minutes on the CRL, instead of a one-hour journey through the Downtown and East-West lines.

Travelling to the Jurong Lake District from Turf City will take 20 minutes, instead of 40 minutes by a bus ride and an MRT journey on the East-West Line.

LTA has said the joint venture and the two companies individually have established records in local rail projects.

The joint venture was previously awarded the contract for the bored tunnel between Fairways Drive and Sin Ming Walk under CRL Phase 2 in December 2022.

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering is currently close to completing Katong Park and Bayshore stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), having also completed the TEL Shenton Way station in November 2022, said LTA.

Obayashi Corporation previously constructed the North East Line Dhoby Ghaut station, added LTA.

On May 23, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee launched plans for Turf City in Bukit Timah, announcing the construction of the first public housing units in Bukit Timah in about 40 years.

The upcoming estate includes plans to develop 15,000 to 20,000 new homes in the next two or three decades.

Due to Turf City being an underground station, LTA has said that construction works are expected to be challenging as a result of the differing soil conditions in the area, especially the harder ground conditions of the Bukit Timah granite formation, which requires the use of specialised techniques to carry out excavation safely.