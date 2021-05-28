LTA awards $1.05 billion contract for Cross Island Line's Changi East Depot

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a contract worth $1.05 billion for design and construction work for the Changi East Depot on the Cross Island Line (CRL), Singapore's upcoming eighth MRT line.

The contract comprises architectural, civil, structural, electrical and mechanical works, along with the provision of administration, maintenance, operation and support facilities in the depot.

It was awarded to the Singapore branch of China Jingye Engineering, which has experience in infrastructure and residential projects in Singapore.

In its statement on Friday (May 28), the LTA said the company is currently also involved in the construction of the Bedok South station and tunnels on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The 57ha Changi East Depot, located near the Changi Exhibition Centre, will house the operations control centre and provide stabling and maintenance facilities for 70 CRL trains.

Construction works for the depot are expected to start in the second half of this year. The depot comes under phase one of the CRL, which is slated for completion in 2030 and will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

When completed, the CRL will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region.

Almost half of its stations will be interchange stations that also serve other rail lines.

Singapore plans to expand its rail network to about 360km by around 2030, connecting eight in 10 households to a train station within a 10-minute walk. Other rail lines currently under construction include the TEL and the Jurong Region Line.