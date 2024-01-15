LSD stamps among suspected drugs found in inbound parcel at SingPost Centre

SINGAPORE – An inbound parcel containing illegal substances was detected at the Singapore Post Centre on Dec 21.

In a Facebook post on Jan 12, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that officers had noticed anomalies in scanned X-ray images of the parcel.

Following checks, they found three small packets of crystalline substances suspected to contain controlled drugs and five lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps.

“ICA would like to remind members of the public to check that your online purchases are from trusted resources and ensure that your imported goods are not prohibited items,” said ICA.

Investigations are ongoing.

In Singapore, LSD is a Class A controlled drug in the same category as heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine.

It is often sold on blotting paper typically imprinted with a colourful cartoon or design. Abusers will likely experience effects such as increased heart rate and a loss of control of their thoughts.

Those found guilty of illegally importing or exporting LSD will face at least five years of imprisonment and five strokes of the cane, and a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.