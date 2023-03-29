Lower-wage young workers face challenges with job mobility and training: NUS study

SINGAPORE - Less well-educated young workers in lower-wage jobs are less likely to take up training, or benefit as much as their white-collar counterparts in their job search process, a study by a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has found.

This is despite evidence that training contributes to an increase of around 20 per cent in wages for all workers over time, according to the respondents’ reported data.

The study by NUS’ Social Service Research Centre (SSR), which is part of the university’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, looked at the in-work experiences of young and working low-income Singaporeans aged 21 to 40.

The team of researchers and students behind the study presented its findings – ranging from work-family conflicts and mental well-being, to time poverty and gig workers – on Wednesday at a symposium at NUS.

Its principal investigator, Associate Professor Irene Ng, said the data collected from about 1,400 respondents across two “waves”, or periods, from 2020 to 2022, aimed to understand the realities of the young working poor who might otherwise become the “future poor old” in need of social assistance.

Workers of different education levels had unequal sources of funding for training, according to the study. Those with lower education levels tended to rely more on government funding for training.

For those with diploma and degree qualifications, 64.6 per cent and 69.4 per cent of them, respectively, reported that their employers sponsored their training, compared with only 46 per cent for those with post-secondary education, and 40.9 per cent for those with secondary education and below.

Prof Ng, who is from NUS’ Department of Social Work and is the steering committee chair of SSR, said socio-economic status is an important factor to target, in order to close training gaps. This is because of the lower participation but greater training benefits to lower-educated, non-professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) workers.

But she cautioned that training, if done only because people need paper qualifications before they can receive higher wages, could lead to an endless paper chase.

Associate Professor Vincent Chua, another researcher on the team who studied the role of social capital in contributing to wage differences, said experienced PMETs benefited more from their social networks compared with non-PMETs.

Based on a subset of 304 employed workers, the study found that both PMETs and non-PMETs were able to land jobs through personal contacts or their social networks, but there were significant differences in returns between both groups.

Wages for PMETs in subsequent jobs that they secured through this method were about 2.5 times higher than in their first job, compared with an increase of about 1.5 times for non-PMETs.

Prof Chua attributed this gap to the differences in wage structures across jobs, and in particular, limited wage progression prospects in non-PMET work.