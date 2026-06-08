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Lower HDB, URA season parking fees for some commercial vehicles from Aug 1

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Monthly rates for commercial vehicles with unladen weight of 1,801kg to 2,000kg will be reduced to $80 to $110 per month at HDB car parks for the resident’s first vehicle, and $90 per month at URA car parks for all vehicles.

The new rates will apply to motorists purchasing their season parking passes in July 2026, for usage from Aug 1.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Calista Wong

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SINGAPORE – Owners of some commercial vehicles will pay lower season parking fees from Aug 1 at Housing Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) carparks.

The change will benefit about 2,000 existing season parking holders, including owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as new applicants, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on June 8.

Monthly rates for commercial vehicles with unladen weight of 1,801kg to 2,000kg will be reduced to match that of passenger cars.

Residents will be charged $80 to $110 per month at HDB carparks for their first vehicle, down from $185. For URA carparks, the rate will be revised to $90 per month for all vehicles, down from $120 to $160.

The new rates will apply to motorists purchasing season parking passes in July 2026, for usage from Aug 1.

HDB and URA will send letters to existing season parking holders to inform them of the new parking rates, Chee said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.