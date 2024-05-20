Lower ERP rates at 7 locations during June school holidays

SINGAPORE – Motorists will pay lower Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at seven locations around Singapore during the June school holiday period from May 27 to June 23.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on May 20 said rates will be lowered by $1 at 13 gantries during certain time periods at these locations:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards the city (three gantries)

AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas

Southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into southbound CTE (four gantries)

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover

PIE (Adam Road and Mount Pleasant) (two gantries)

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

For the set of three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, motorists will be charged $1 from 7.30am to 8.30am, and $2 between 5.30pm and 6pm. There is no charge between 9.30am and 10am.

On the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, motorists will be charged $1 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Those travelling along the southbound CTE before Braddell Road from 7am to 8am will be charged $1.

The same rate applies for those travelling along the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into southbound CTE between 7.30am and 8am. Between 8am and 8.30am, the rate is $3.

No charges will be imposed on motorists passing through KPE after Defu Flyover between 7am and 7.30am. Likewise, there will be no charges for westbound motorists on the PIE before Eunos Link.

Motorists will be charged $1 when they travel along the PIE at Adam Road and Mount Pleasant between 7.30am and 8am.

The rates will revert to the prices before school holidays on June 24, LTA said, adding that all rates for other gantries remain unchanged.