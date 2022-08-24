Lower Covid-19 numbers yet another encouraging sign, says Ong Ye Kung

There were 3,406 new local Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, with 359 hospitalised.

Both figures are lower than the week before - there were 4,909 new local cases last Tuesday, and 524 hospitalisations. This was "yet another encouraging sign of our society's growing resilience with each passing wave", said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post yesterday.

Mr Ong said Tuesday is when Singapore usually records a post-weekend spike in Covid-19 cases, but that was not the case this time.

He said that the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 will be sharing more details "on the way ahead".

He added: "In the meantime, do continue to take the necessary precautions and remain socially responsible."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that masks would soon be required only on public transport and in healthcare settings such as hospitals.

Currently, while masks are optional in outdoor settings, they are mandatory indoors, in places such as shopping malls.