Low-carbon hydrogen fuel tech in S'pore could be fully commercialised in 2030

SINGAPORE - New technology to transport and extract low-carbon hydrogen fuel to Singapore is being developed in the Republic and could be implemented on a national scale as early as 2030.

This means the clean fuel could soon play a bigger role in everyday life - from powering vehicles to power generation.

Companies such as port operations group PSA Corp are looking to adopt hydrogen as a fuel for their vehicles to lower their carbon footprint, while energy company City Energy is hoping to use green hydrogen for town gas production.

A consortium, comprising the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Japanese engineering firm Chiyoda Corp, the National University of Singapore and other industrial players, could bring about a steady supply of hydrogen into Singapore and accelerate its commercial use here.

This is done via liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC), which are organic compounds that can be chemically induced to store hydrogen for transport. Once the LOHCs reach their destination country, the hydrogen is extracted for usage.

Dr Xu Rong from NTU's School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering told The Straits Times that low-carbon hydrogen could first be produced overseas using electricity generated from renewable resources such as solar and wind energy, before it is transported to Singapore using LOHCs.

"The production could be done in countries like Australia and Chile where renewable energy is in abundance, and diversifying the sources of Singapore's energy imports ensures the lowest cost and minimal supply risk of renewable energy," said Dr Xu.

Singapore has announced plans to trial the import of low-carbon or clean electricity from Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos. The Republic plans to import 30 per cent of its energy from low-carbon sources by 2035.

Green hydrogen, which is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen by using renewable electricity, emits no carbon dioxide during the production process.

Hydrogen does not emit any carbon dioxide when it is burned, thereby making it a clean fuel.

A promising type of LOHC - used by Chiyoda - involves adding hydrogen to an organic compound known as toluene, which produces another liquid compound known as methylcyclohexane (MCH).

MCH can then be easily transported from overseas production facilities in conventional petroleum tankers as it is maintained in its liquid state at ambient temperature and pressure.

Without a carrier like MCH, hydrogen will need to be pressurised and cooled to minus 253 deg C and transported as liquid hydrogen in tankers that maintain the environment for it to stay in its liquid state.