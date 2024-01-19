Loving son writes, records song for mum, but dies in accident before she can listen to it

SINGAPORE - A devoted family man, Syahied Ahmad, had written and recorded a song as a tribute to his mother.

Sadly, Madam Asmah Adam, 51, never got to listen to her son sing his heartfelt composition in person.

On Jan 16, just four days after he completed writing the song, Mr Syahied was killed in a traffic accident.

The 29-year-old SMRT train captain was riding his motorcycle to work along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas when he was involved in an accident involving a trailer, two cars, and two motorcycles at about 6am. He was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but did not survive. A 29-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Mr Syahied’s sister, Ms Syakienah Ahmad, 27, told The Straits Times that he had recorded the song, titled Lady In Red, the night before the accident. The song, a symbol of his enduring love and affection, remains unreleased.

His family plans to have the song put up on music streaming platform Spotify, but Ms Syakienah said they have left it to Mr Syahied’s friend, Kenny Kamil, 21, who was with him while he was recording the song, to decide when to do so.

Mr Syahied, the eldest of three children, was remembered by his sister Ms Syakienah as a pillar of emotional support for their mother.