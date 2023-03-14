‘Love Tamil, Speak Tamil’: Language festival seeks to get youth to embrace mother tongue

SINGAPORE - Tamil has a special emotional connection for the Tamil-speaking community, one which cannot be replaced by English, said Mr Manogaran Suppiah, chairman of the Tamil Language Council (TLC) on Tuesday.

While the increasing use of English among Singaporeans, as compared with vernacular languages, is a trend that has prevailed for some time, it is not unique to Tamil, he added.

He observed that this is a natural process given globalisation, and the fact that English is used in many contexts including in schools, the workplace and on social media.

English was the language most frequently spoken at home for 48.3 per cent of the resident population aged five years and older in 2020, up from 32.3 per cent in 2010, according to the Population Census 2020 by the Singapore Department of Statistics. The use of English at home was generally more common among the younger population than those who are older.

Within the Indian ethnic group, those who spoke English most frequently at home continued to form the largest group in 2020 at 59.2 per cent, up from 41.6 per cent in 2010. However, most of the Indians who spoke English at home also spoke Tamil or other Indian languages, as the second most frequently spoken language at home.

“The TLC and our partners are very positive. We are aware of the challenges, but are still convinced that we need to do more to make Tamil a living language,” said Mr Manogaran.

This year’s Tamil Language Festival organised by TLC and its partners will run from April 1 to 30. There will be 42 programmes by 43 partners, featuring a variety of literary, oratorical, arts and cultural offerings. A record 67 per cent of the programmes are youth-centric.

The theme is “Azhagu” or “Beauty”, and the aim is to get everyone to appreciate the beauty of the language and to maximise its usage.

Two new mascots, Anbu and Azhagu, will appear at the launch and selected events to engage with the younger generation.

One of the youth-centric programmes is a one-day translation workshop and newsroom tour for tertiary students by Tamil-language newspaper Tamil Murasu.

Members of the public are also invited to submit lyrics for Singapore’s version of Tamil Vazhthu, a song in praise of Tamil. While the original was written by Tamil poet Subramaniya Bharathi, the organisers hope to produce a local version that better reflects the Singaporean Tamil community’s passion for the language, and highlight their confidence as Tamil language users.

The official launch will be held at The Theatre, Mediacorp at 9pm on April 1 and broadcast live on Vasantham and meWATCH. Members of the public can book tickets on Mar 20 at 3pm on https://tlf2023launch.peatix.com

The TLC has organised the festival since 2007. In 2021, it also inaugurated the Tamil Youth Festival as a dedicated initiative to encourage the youth in the community to embrace their mother tongue with workshops, performances and competitions. The festival was last held in September 2022, and will be brought back in September 2023.

Since 2017, TLC has also extended additional funding to support and cultivate capacity building initiatives for youth and students within the community.

Said Mr Manogaran: “Tamil is a common treasure and all of us have a role to play to protect the language. I am confident Tamil will thrive in Singapore.”

Full details for the festival can be found on its website at www.tamil.org.sg. and social media platforms.