Loud noises around Singapore due to planned detonation activities by SAF: Police

SINGAPORE – Loud noises heard on Saturday evening across Singapore were detonation activities on Pulau Senang, the police said.

On Facebook, the police said they had received multiple calls on the tremors and explosions heard, especially in the Southern part of the island.

They said: “The Police have established that the Singapore Armed Forces were conducting planned detonation activities on Pulau Senang earlier in the evening.

“Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed.”

Residents took to social media to say that they heard multiple booms and explosions around the island.

Some users on popular online forum Reddit said they felt shock waves that caused their windows to rattle from about 5.30pm.

The Straits Times understands that the loud noises could be heard from Punggol, Bishan, Clementi and Tanglin.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not attend to any incidents.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comments.