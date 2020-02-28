Lotte's Choco Pie Banana recalled for containing undeclared almonds: SFA

SINGAPORE - Lotte's Choco Pie Banana is being recalled because it contains almonds which were not declared on its packaging.

The United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a food recall alert on the snack and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed its Singapore importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, to recall the product.

The recall is still going on, SFA said in a statement on Friday (Feb 28).

The implicated product is from South Korea and comes in the 12-pack Lotte's Choco Pie Banana with a best before date of Nov 4, 2020.

SFA said that those who have bought the product and are allergic to tree nuts such as almonds, and nut products should not consume it.

It added that the presence of almonds does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except those who are allergic to tree nuts.

Those looking to exchange the product or get a refund for it can contact Sing Long Foodstuff Trading on 6284-5254.