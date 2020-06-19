Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws and outlet operations from June 22:

SINGAPORE - Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday (June 22), the company said in a statement on Friday.

Its branches and authorised retail outlets will gradually reopen from that day.

All other outlets, such as Singapore Pools' Livewire venues and off-course betting centres, will remain closed.

Toto lottery draws will resume on June 25, 4D draws on June 24, and Singapore Sweep on Aug 5 with the August Draw, added Singapore Pools.

Lottery tickets purchased for draws which were postponed after April 5 are valid for the respective upcoming lottery draws.

Singapore Pools also said that the validity periods of prize-winning tickets will be extended by 90 days as prize payment services were suspended since April 7.

This applies to all lottery draws, as well as sports and horse racing events held between Oct 10 and April 5.

More information can be found on Singapore Pools' website.