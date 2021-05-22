Lorry driver pinned to seat in Jurong East accident freed after an hour

A lorry driver was pinned to his seat after an accident with a van near the junction of Toh Guan Road and Toh Guan Road East in Jurong East yesterday.

The lorry's cabin was crushed and the driver's legs were trapped near the accelerator and brake pedals, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

SCDF said it received a call for help at 10.15am, and emergency responders from the Jurong and Clementi fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

Rescuers from SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) were deployed "due to the intricacy of the rescue operation".

SCDF said: "Within the confined space in the lorry, Dart rescuers manoeuvred delicately, using a slew of hydraulic rescue equipment to cut through the crushed cabin to access the trapped driver."

It said a paramedic actively monitored the driver's vital signs throughout the rescue operation, which took almost an hour.

The lorry driver, 26, was conscious throughout the rescue operation and was taken to National University Hospital.

The van driver, 25, was able to leave his vehicle and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.