Lorry driver killed, 3 others injured in Yio Chu Kang Road accident

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A traffic accident involving a lorry, a taxi and a car on Tuesday night (April 21) left one dead and three others injured.

The police said they were alerted to the three-vehicle accident at the junction of Phillips Avenue, Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Avenue 1 at 9.07pm.

"The 58-year-old male lorry driver was found lying motionless and subsequently pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene," the police added.

The 50-year-old female lorry passenger, the 56-year-old male taxi driver and the 57-year-old female taxi passenger were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook show the lorry overturned on its side and a police tent nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.