Lorry driver arrested after crane hits overhead bridge in Chinatown

SINGAPORE – A male driver was arrested on March 13 after the crane on his lorry hit an overhead bridge in Chinatown.

The police said it was alerted to the accident in Eu Tong Sen Street towards Hill Street at about 11.10am and that the 46-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

He refused to be taken to hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The driver was subsequently arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle exceeding an overall height of 4.5m without being escorted by a police officer or auxiliary police officer.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that the lorry was tilted to one side after the incident and its windshield was cracked. The lorry’s door had the company’s name, KH Waste Haulage Services, printed on it.

The driver was handcuffed at the scene and taken away in a police car.

An eyewitness working at a nearby bakery told Shin Min that she went out to see what had happened after hearing a loud bang, and saw the driver gripping his waist while exiting the lorry.