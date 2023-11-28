Two taken to hospital after lorry carrying a tree trunk tips over and hits private bus in Yishun

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a lorry carrying a tree trunk and other horticultural waste tipped over and hit the side of a private bus in Yishun on Nov 28.

In a photo shared by a Shin Min Daily News reader, the tree trunk along with a huge pile of branches and leaves are seen lying on the road. They seem to have fallen out of the container on the back of the lorry.

The accident happened near 2 Yishun Avenue 7 at 7.20am, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police.

A 34-year-old male lorry driver and a 35-year-old female bus passenger were taken conscious to the hospital, the police said, adding that the former is assisting with investigation.

The SCDF said one other person had minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

The lorry belongs to Tan Huan Tree Works, a company providing services in landscaping, pruning, tree felling and others.

The company’s site supervisor Matthew Tan told ST that the driver suffered a fracture on his right arm and is waiting to see a doctor.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the private bus was ferrying some 20 workers to Malaysia when the accident took place. There was no major damage to the bus, but the driver’s cabin of the lorry was badly crushed.