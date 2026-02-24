Straitstimes.com header logo

Lorries, cars, taxis involved in 6-vehicle accident on TPE; no one hurt

A long stretch of the expressway was cordoned off with traffic cones on the afternoon of Feb 23.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM CHUBBSANTOSHI/TIKTOK

Fatimah Mujibah

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old cabby is assisting with police investigations after his taxi was involved in a multi-vehicle accident along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on the afternoon of Feb 23.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident involving two lorries, two cars and two taxis along the TPE towards Seletar Expressway at about 1.20pm.

SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries but the person declined to be taken to the hospital.

One of the taxi drivers, a 59-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The Land Transport Authority notified motorists in an X post at about 1.15pm about the accident, advising them to avoid the affected lanes.

In a TikTok video posted by user chubbsantoshi on Feb 23, a stretch of the expressway is cordoned off with traffic cones.

Nearer to the collision, traffic police motorbikes, an ambulance and an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System can be seen.

A taxi and car can be seen directly behind a lorry laying on its side. Fragments from the accident can be seen near the site. Another car can also be seen in front of the lorry, while another lorry is parked at the chevron marking.

  • Additional reporting by Calista Wong

