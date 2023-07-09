Lord Of The Rings – Magic: The Gathering card game crossover draws in players new and old

SINGAPORE - Lord of the Rings (LOTR) author JRR Tolkien once said of the elves in his epic fantasy series: “Their ‘magic’ is Art, delivered from many of its human limitations.”

His elves, along with other beings from the world the English author created, are making magic in another fantasy universe, with the launch of the LOTR crossover set for the Magic: The Gathering trading card game.

The collaboration between the two fantasy franchises has strengthened Magic’s cult following here, creating excitement among veterans and drawing in both new fans and lapsed ones, like hobbyist Zulfadli Mohd Amin.

The 39-year-old used to immerse himself in Magic’s fantasy universe – full of goblins, wizards, angels, demons and dragons – as a youth, but stopped playing after his collection was stolen in school.

His love for Magic was rekindled, and he decided to restart his collection after an announcement by Magic’s publisher Wizards Of The Coast (WOTC) in March 2023 gave fans a first detailed look into the LOTR collaboration.

“I was a fan of LOTR ever since the movies came out,” he told ST, adding that he was drawn to the crossover as it married both franchises.

Released in 1993, Magic is the world’s first modern trading card game, according to Guinness World Records, and has grown into a billion-dollar brand with more than 50 million players worldwide.

During gameplay, players assume the role of powerful entities who cast spells and summon creatures to defeat their opponents by reducing their predetermined life points to zero.

In line with LOTR lore, the crossover set also features a single, uniquely printed copy of The One Ring card, which was randomly inserted into a particular range of booster packs – known as Collector Boosters – that are sold for about $50 locally.